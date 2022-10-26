October 26, 2022
IRAN: 15 Reported Dead at Holy Site Shooting, Anti-Regime Protests Continue Countrywide. “Add yet another wrinkle to the country’s anti-regime actions that have been going on for weeks around the Mullah’s religious dictatorship.”
IRAN: 15 Reported Dead at Holy Site Shooting, Anti-Regime Protests Continue Countrywide. “Add yet another wrinkle to the country’s anti-regime actions that have been going on for weeks around the Mullah’s religious dictatorship.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.