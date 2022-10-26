«
October 26, 2022

IRAN: 15 Reported Dead at Holy Site Shooting, Anti-Regime Protests Continue Countrywide. “Add yet another wrinkle to the country’s anti-regime actions that have been going on for weeks around the Mullah’s religious dictatorship.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 3:19 pm
