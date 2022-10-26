October 26, 2022

YES. NEXT QUESTION? Are Democratic leaders encouraging political violence?

It was reported this week that a canvasser for Senator Marco Rubio was brutally attacked by Democrats because the victim was wearing clothing advertising Rubio and also Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Sen. Rubio tweeted Monday:

Whatever one’s partisan leanings, when this incident was reported a fair person could condemn this act of political violence without jumping to the conclusion that Republicans should be on the lookout for physical attacks from Democrats all over the country.

But when you think about it further, particularly what Sen. Paul has experienced, I can’t say with certainty that more of this kind of violence won’t happen in the future and it could become more common than anyone might expect – with Democratic leaders either encouraging it or at least not condemning it.That’s what rage can potentially drive people to do and there’s a blaze of political rage out there right now, on all sides.

A civil society requires civility. This is ain’t it.