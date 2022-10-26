October 26, 2022
YES. NEXT QUESTION? Are Democratic leaders encouraging political violence?
It was reported this week that a canvasser for Senator Marco Rubio was brutally attacked by Democrats because the victim was wearing clothing advertising Rubio and also Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Sen. Rubio tweeted Monday:
Whatever one’s partisan leanings, when this incident was reported a fair person could condemn this act of political violence without jumping to the conclusion that Republicans should be on the lookout for physical attacks from Democrats all over the country.
* * * * * * * *
But when you think about it further, particularly what Sen. Paul has experienced, I can’t say with certainty that more of this kind of violence won’t happen in the future and it could become more common than anyone might expect – with Democratic leaders either encouraging it or at least not condemning it.That’s what rage can potentially drive people to do and there’s a blaze of political rage out there right now, on all sides.
A civil society requires civility. This is ain’t it.
Read the whole thing, whose details are already been memory holed by the DNC-MSM.
Earlier: This leftist didn’t understand why he was just arrested for running over, killing an 18-year-old “Republican extremist.” Huh. “A judge ordered Brandt held on $50,000 bail, which he objected to, saying he’s not a flight risk…Brandt posted bail, and is back on the streets. He is now in the process of scrubbing his social media.”
More: MSM don’t think man confessing to ‘politically motivated’ vehicular homicide of Republican teen is worth covering for some reason.
- Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History. And additional examples of leftist violence and eliminationist rhetoric at the link.
- ‘Not fitting their narrative’: Waukesha feels abandoned after tragic parade attack.
Evergreen: