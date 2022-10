THEY JUST NEED TO PUSH HIM PAST THE FINISH LINE SO THAT HE CAN BE REPLACED: Allowing John Fetterman To Run For Senate Is Just Abusive. “On Tuesday, after early voting led tens of thousands of Pennsylvania residents to cast their ballots already, Fetterman’s presence on the debate stage turned from an apparent act of political courage by a recent stroke survivor into an episode of abusive political malpractice.”