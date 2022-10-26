October 26, 2022

CALIFORNIA THWARTED: California’s attempt to prevent the federal government from contracting with private companies to build and staff immigration detention centers failed in court.

(A few years ago, when the Commission on Civil Rights was inspecting an immigration detention facility run by a private company, my progressive colleagues were very surprised to find out that the place was actually pretty nice. It was hilarious … maybe the most fun I ever had on the Commission. For some reason progressives think that, because these private companies are “for profit,” they are scary. They don’t seem to realize that prison guards and their unions are “for profit,” too. At some point, we all are. I don’t know very many people who would continue to do their job if they weren’t being paid.)