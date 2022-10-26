October 26, 2022
CHANGE: Vietnam coming for China’s electronics supply chain.
Related: The end of Apple’s affair with China.
The mushrooming of factories in southern India marks a new chapter for the world’s biggest technology company. Apple’s extraordinarily successful past two decades—revenue up 70-fold, share price up 600-fold, a market value of $2.4trn—is partly the result of a big bet on China. Apple banked on China-based factories, which now churn out more than 90% of its products, and wooed Chinese consumers, who in some years contributed up to a quarter of Apple’s revenue. Yet economic and geopolitical shifts are forcing the company to begin a hurried decoupling. Its turn away from China marks a big shift for Apple, and is emblematic of an even bigger one for the world economy.
Xi will squander the prosperity left to him by every Chinese leader since Deng, because that’s what communists do.