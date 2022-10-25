October 25, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Linguists slam Cambridge University for teaching ‘woke’ German: Fury as students are taught ‘gender-neutral’ version of the language that avoids using masculine forms that are not ‘inclusive’ to non-binary people. “Oliver Baer, of the German Language Association, said non-native speakers attempting to chatter with Germans in the trendy new tongue are likely to get laughed out of the country. Mr Baer, from Dortmund, said: ‘My first reaction is it’s like Monty Python is back. ‘It’s a minefield and I would hate to recommend to any Englishman to have to go through the details of all that.'”