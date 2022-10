WAS IT OVER WHEN “RASHEE SANOOK” BOMBED PEARL HARBOR?! “Rashee Sanook:” Joe Biden’s Gaffe While Congratulating New UK PM. Rishi Sunak is Britain’s third Prime Minister this year, after Liz Truss left office just 49 days into her term.

Forget it, he’s rolling trunalimunumaprzurering.

But what exactly did Brandon mean by this? “‘We’ve got news that Rashee Sanook is now the prime minister,’ Mr Biden said. ‘As my brother would say ‘go figure,’’ he added.”