October 25, 2022

CRISIS BY DESIGN: Homicide rates surging in major cities run by Soros-backed DAs.

In fact, homicide rates rose by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populated U.S. cities between the third quarter of last year and the third quarter of this year — and are still rising — according to a new study.

WalletHub compared 50 of America’s largest cities based on per capita homicides for the third quarter (July through September) of each year since 2020, using locally published crime data to compile its findings.

According to WalletHub, these were the ten cities with the highest homicide cases per 100,000 residents from July through September:

St. Louis, Mo. (19.69)

Kansas City, Mo. (14.86)

Detroit, Mich. (13.24)

Baltimore, Md. (12.45)

New Orleans, La. (10.99)

Milwaukee, Wisc. (10.46)

Memphis, Tenn. (9.99)

Philadelphia, Pa. (9.36)

Norfolk, Va. (7.78)

Chicago, Ill. (7.71)

The top prosecutors in most of these cities are backed by progressive megadonor George Soros, a billionaire who’s spent the last several years injecting tens of millions of dollars into local district attorney races nationwide, backing candidates who support policies such as abolishing bail, defunding the police, and decriminalizing or deprioritizing certain offenses.