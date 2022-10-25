October 25, 2022

LAUGHING WOLF: Nuclear Oz. “For reasons I won’t fully go into at this time, I remain concerned that if things don’t go well, Vladimir will go after every nuclear plant in the Ukraine in an attempt to damage the country and destroy it by other means. Again, they may attempt some maskirova and engage in false-flag operations, but there are those in Russia who feel that if they can’t seize the Ukraine, then no one — especially the Ukrainians — should be allowed to keep it either.”

Related: “I wrote months ago that what Putin can’t take, he’ll destroy, and what he can’t destroy, he’ll depopulate.”