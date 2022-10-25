October 25, 2022

CHRISTOPHER RUFO: The Real Story Behind Drag Queen Story Hour. “Drag Queen Story Hour pitches itself as a family-friendly event to promote reading, tolerance, and inclusion. ‘In spaces like this,’ the organization’s website reads, ‘kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where everyone can be their authentic selves.’ But many parents, even if reluctant to say it publicly, have an instinctual distrust of adult men in women’s clothing dancing and exploring sexual themes with their children.”