October 25, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: Democrats Can’t Even Tout Their ‘Accomplishments’ Without It Backfiring. “Stan Greenberg, a veteran pollster for the Democratic Party, claims that this messaging from Biden and Democrats is actually alienating voters.”

Rick Moran: Breaking Bad: For Democrats, the Races Are All Beginning to Break for Republicans. “It’s the Senate where Republicans will shock and awe.”

Yours Truly: Let’s Call Putin’s Ukraine War What It Really Is. “This is where the U.S. State Department is supposed to come in, except that it’s AWOL under Anthony Blinken.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:02 am
