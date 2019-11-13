October 24, 2022

IT’S A BLOODBATH: Chinese stocks crash after Xi Jinping cements absolute power.

In the first day of trading since Xi Jinping effectively secured ultimate power for life at the CCP 20th National Congress, Chinese stocks have crashed.

The Hang Seng Chinese Enterprise index is down 6.7 percent from Friday’s close, and in trading on Monday hit a low of 5,112 – the lowest level in this history of the Index which was launched in 2005.

The broader Hang Seng Index also feel sharply on Monday, down 6 percent to levels last seen during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

“This is a level of panic that appears inconsistent with recent developments. Not even stronger than expected econ numbers could stem the tide. But who can blame them? COVID Zero plus US tensions plus post National Party Congress uncertainties proving too much now,” said Brian Tycangco from Stansberry Research.