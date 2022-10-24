October 24, 2022

ZODIAC 1, LEFTIST HARPIES Ø: Wild: Audience members on The View try to shout down Ted Cruz, Whoopi Goldberg kicks them out.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Ted Cruz gets the last laugh at Yankees Stadium. “The Astros knocked off the Yankees in four games and will face the Phillies in the World Series. The first game is Friday. Yes, I fully expect to see Cruz in the stands at Minute Maid Park cheering on the Astros. Houston loves the Astros and they have had a spectacular season and post-season. Too bad, so sad, Yankees. Not really. The senator did a little poking at the New York fans by wearing an Astros orange shirt. . . . New York hasn’t had a World Series appearance in 13 years.”