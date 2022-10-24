October 24, 2022
THE PROSPECT OF AN ELECTION IN NOVEMBER CONCENTRATES A MAN’S MIND WONDERFULLY: Portland’s Democratic mayor finally bans the SEVEN HUNDRED unsanctioned homeless camps that have turned the once-trendy city into a ‘vortex of misery.’
