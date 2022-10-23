October 23, 2022

JUST NBC THE RACISM!

Shot:

Amidst all the Sturm und Drang surrounding [the 1980 episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Malcolm McDowell], Eddie Murphy’s network television debut slipped by without the slightest notice. It was just as well, because Eddie himself was humiliated by it.

He appeared in a sketch called “In Search of the Negro Republican,” which happened to be the one genuinely witty moment on the McDowell show. Written by David Sheffield, it was a parody of the old Mutual of Omaha nature series, Wild Kingdom. Charles Rocket played Marlin Perkins, Joe Piscopo his intrepid assistant, Jim Fowler. Fowler, in hopes of flushing out that rarest of political beasts, the Negro Republican, impersonated a waiter at a cocktail party, casually asking the black guests questions that would reveal their political sympathies. When he discovered a black Republican, a stuffy gentleman in a three-piece suit, he tagged him so that his migration patterns could be followed.

The humiliation for Eddie came not from the substance of the sketch, but from the part he played in it: He was an extra, sitting on a couch, seen only for the briefest moment on-camera, lost in the cocktail-party crowd. He didn’t have a line. The Negro Republican in the three-piece suit was played by an actor hired especially for that one show.