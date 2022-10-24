«
»

October 24, 2022

PELOSI: ‘Nobody Said We’re Doing Abortion Rather Than The Economy, It’s About Both.’

Really?

Sen. Bernie Sanders tells Democrats to focus on economy, not just abortion.

Focus on abortion rights may not be enough to save Democrats in the face of economic concerns.

Biden, in speech, aims to keep abortion top of mind for voters as midterms near.

Democrats focus on abortion ahead of US midterms, spending shows.

Republicans regain momentum despite Democrats’ push on abortion, democracy.

“Despite.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:32 am