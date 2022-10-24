October 24, 2022
PELOSI: ‘Nobody Said We’re Doing Abortion Rather Than The Economy, It’s About Both.’
Really?
• Sen. Bernie Sanders tells Democrats to focus on economy, not just abortion.
• Focus on abortion rights may not be enough to save Democrats in the face of economic concerns.
• Biden, in speech, aims to keep abortion top of mind for voters as midterms near.
• Democrats focus on abortion ahead of US midterms, spending shows.
• Republicans regain momentum despite Democrats’ push on abortion, democracy.
“Despite.”