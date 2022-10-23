«
October 23, 2022

WATCH: Cops Tase Fleeing Felon, He Explodes Into a Human Fireball.

So why did Mr. Motorbike go completely Kerosene? The Police Pursuits YouTube channel offers an explanation:

Unbeknownst to the troopers, the suspect had a canister of gas in his backpack. The taser prongs likely punctured the can.
He’s one fortunate flamer:

Burns were mostly superficial, but obviously very painful. He is expected to make a full recovery.

I’d give the biker a solid 9/9 on the “F*** around and find out” axis (language warning):

 

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:45 pm
