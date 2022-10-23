October 23, 2022
WATCH: Cops Tase Fleeing Felon, He Explodes Into a Human Fireball.
#Arkansas
*potentially disturbing*
Dashcam video (reportedly in Little Rock) from October 13th shows a pursuit suspect on a motorcycle fleeing from police on foot when a taser is used; igniting the suspect into a roaring fireball. They apparently had a jerrycan in their backpack. pic.twitter.com/hFqVqzMVLe
— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 21, 2022
So why did Mr. Motorbike go completely Kerosene? The Police Pursuits YouTube channel offers an explanation:
Unbeknownst to the troopers, the suspect had a canister of gas in his backpack. The taser prongs likely punctured the can.
He’s one fortunate flamer:
Burns were mostly superficial, but obviously very painful. He is expected to make a full recovery.
I’d give the biker a solid 9/9 on the “F*** around and find out” axis (language warning):