October 22, 2022
I NEED TO BORROW SARAH’S SHOCKED FACE: Sacheen Littlefeather was a Native American icon. Her sisters say she was an ethnic fraud.
You might not know her name, but you’ve probably seen the video that made her famous. In 1973, actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather took the stage at the Oscars dressed in a beaded buckskin dress in place of Marlon Brando, after he was awarded Best Actor for his role as Vito Corleone in “The Godfather.” Claiming Apache heritage, she spoke eloquently, to a backdrop of boos, of the mistreatment of Native Americans by the film industry and beyond.
The blowback was swift and brutal.
Iron Eyes Cody and Elizabeth Warren could not be reached for comment.
(Via Newsalert.)