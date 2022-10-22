October 22, 2022

TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE: Awkward! Zoned-out Biden, 79, gives excruciating pause when MSNBC host asked if Jill wants him to run again in 2024 — before dodging question by saying First Lady thinks he’s doing ‘important work.’

BIDEN: "It's my intention to run again." Q: "Dr. Biden is for it?" BIDEN: *silence* Q: "Mr. President?" BIDEN: "Dr. Biden thinks that uh, my wife thinks that uh, that I uh, that, that we're, that we're doing something very important." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/G4GGD32zG2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 21, 2022

Given how much editing NBC and its sister networks must do to get usable footage of Biden, that they allowed this to air could be a preview of how the networks will start treating him post-midterms.