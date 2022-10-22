October 22, 2022

ALL THESE WORLDS ARE YOURS, EXCEPT EUROPA. ATTEMPT NO PRIDE PARADE THERE: Microsoft just dropped the latest Pride flag design, and yes, IT’S REAL 🤣

I have no words. This flag combines 40 different flags from LGBTQIA+ communities around the world, including: Abrosexual, Aceflux, Agender, Ambiamorous, Androgynous, Aroace, Aroflux, Aromantic, Asexual, Bigender, Bisexual, Demifluid, Demigender, Demigirl, Demiromantic, Demisexual, Gay/MLM/Vinician, Genderfluid, Genderflux, Genderqueer, Gender questioning, Graysexual, Intersex, Lesbian, Maverique, Neutrois, Nonbinary, Omnisexual, Pangender, Pansexual, Polyamorous, Polysexual, Transgender, Trigender, Two Spirit, Progress Pride, Queer, Unlabeled. The woke cultists just keep on going to new levels of madness!

Exclusive live video of the flag swinging into action: