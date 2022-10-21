October 21, 2022

CHARLIE CRIST CAMPAIGN MANAGER ABRUPTLY DEPARTS BID FOR FLORIDA GOVERNOR: “Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s campaign manager exited the team less than three weeks out from the midterm election. Campaign manager Austin Durrer is leaving to focus on a ‘family matter,’ and Sydney Throop, who previously worked on Crist’s congressional campaigns, will take up the mantle, a spokesperson told Florida Politics. ‘I’ve never seen this happen 20 days before an election. I hope he is OK,’ Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R-FL) reelection campaign, wrote on Twitter.”

UPDATE FROM GLENN — HE’S NOT OKAY: Revealed: Crist campaign manager arrested on domestic-violence charge. That’s the “family matter.” BTW, they knew about the arrest when they said that: “The campaign manager for former Rep. Charlie Crist’s (D-Fla.) bid to unseat incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to have been arrested in Maryland this week, before the campaign said he would leave to handle a ‘family matter.’ Austin Durrer, who has worked for Crist since 2016, was arrested Tuesday in Cambridge, Maryland, on second-degree assault charges in a case classified as ‘domestic violence,’ according to Dorchester County court records obtained by Fox News Digital. Durrer was released on $10,000 bond after his arrest, and the court ordered him to surrender firearms and vacate his home. Durrer’s trial is slated for Dec. 7. Based on the charges in the case, he faces up to 10 years imprisonment.”