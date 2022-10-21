October 21, 2022

STOPPED CLOCK DEPARTMENT: George Moonbat is right on this one.

I revile George Monbiot. He is a columnist for Britain’s The Guardian whose writings are endlessly warning about the coming climate change apocalypse. These pieces convince nobody who isn’t already a member of the cult, so his tactic is perpetually scream louder and louder in the vain hope that sheer volume will substitute for reason and logic.

I follow him on Twitter because I sometimes suffer from happiness and low blood pressure, and he sets things right by outraging my sensibilities and making me despair, once again, for the salvation of mankind.

So imagine my surprise when I read a tweet of his that not only sparked my curiosity, but led me to the conclusion that contrary to my prior opinion, he is not always wrong.