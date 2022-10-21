October 21, 2022

MOUNTAIN LION VS. COYOTES ON LOS ANGELES STREET (VIDEO):

LOS ANGELES, California — A mountain lion confronted a pack of coyotes on a residential street on Wednesday night, a rare sight that is a reminder that for all its urban sprawl and congestion, L.A. remains surrounded by wilderness.

The standoff took place at approximately 10:45 p.m. in the Marquez Knolls neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, an affluent area on the northwest side of the city, nestled between the Santa Monica Mountains and the beaches of the Pacific Ocean.

As families settled down to sleep, the neighborhood was roused by the barking and yelping of coyotes. That, in itself, is not so unusual: coyotes frequently emerge from the mountains and hunt for small rodents — including dogs and cats — on the city periphery.

What was unusual was the reason the coyotes were making such a commotion: they were frightened by a large adult mountain lion, which apparently had been hunting in the area.