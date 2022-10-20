October 20, 2022

THE SHE-HULK FINALE PROVES DISAPPROVING AUDIENCES ARE GETTING TO WOKE WRITERS:

In the interview with Variety, head writer Jessica Gao wanted to create a show that attacked the “trolls” that hate on shows like “She-Hulk”:

Our writers room opened three years ago. The fact that we were able to predict what the reaction was going to be, what a lot of the trolling comments were going to be, really shows how very tired and unoriginal these trolls are. That really tickled me because the little troll that lives inside of me really loves trolling the trolls.

Lead actress Tatiana Maslany heaped praise on Gao for her troll-baiting:

Jessica Gao is a genius and knows about the culture we’re living in and her position in it when she’s writing these stories about a woman superhero. She knows what that response is going to be. As a cast, it was delightful sending each other these troll responses, like “Oh my god, give them a week and then they’re going to literally see this pop up verbatim in the show and become the villains of the show.” It was thrilling.

To be clear, the main focus of this Variety article was about trolling “trolls.” This means that this was, in effect, one of the main points of this show. They wanted to make something that would make people angry.

This tells us quite a few things and none of them look good for the She-Hulk writers. Moreover, this doesn’t look good for any writers that are injecting woke ideologies into programs.