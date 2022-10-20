October 20, 2022

CHRISTIAN TOTO: Adam Carolla, Dr. Drew Reveal Exactly Why We Mistrust Mainstream Media.

They replayed Biden’s 1987 comments as well as a news report skewering his lies.

“That’s who he is,” Carolla said of Biden, noting the disparate treatment afforded his predecessor. “But you gotta watch out for Trump. That guy’s a liar.”

They followed up the news flashback with far-Left anchor Jake Tapper lobbing softballs at President Biden during a recent interview.

The subject?

First son Hunter Biden, the target of an FBI probe. The feds have “voluminous evidence” of criminal activities, according to press reports.

He notes how Tapper must ask Biden about his troubled son. Otherwise, the anchor’s bias would be so obvious Sen. Bernie Sanders would cry foul. What he does, though, is throw a generic question at the president sans follow-up.

And that’s precisely what Tapper did.

“He must check the box, otherwise people will say, ‘you’re not a reporter, you’re in the bag for Democrats,’” he said. “He must ask it, and he will, but who cares?”

It’s like a cop charged with investigating a suspicious man’s trunk, the comic podcaster said. The officer could pop the trunk and peer inside, or he could ask the driver about the trunk’s contents and take his word for it.

The latter is Jake Tapper’s approach.

To be fair, the CNN anchor did ask a follow-up question, one that would make Woodward and Bernstein grind their teeth.

“You’re about to turn 80 next month, Happy Birthday, ahead of time,” Tapper said.

“If you wanna know what I’ve been talking about, look no further than that,” Carolla said. Later, Carolla added a scenario that highlights media mistrust even further.

“It’s not the politician. It’s the news anchor, the reporters, they’re not doing their job,” Carolla said.

The problem is so ingrained in journalism today that we expect Tapper to fall down on the job.

“If Jake Tapper followed up with the Hunter Biden thing and really squeezed him, we’d all be like, ‘oh my God, why did he do that? See what he did?’” Carolla said.