October 20, 2022

KINSLEY GAFFE: Biden says John Fetterman’s wife will be ‘great lady in the Senate.’

President Biden raised eyebrows Thursday when he said that Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s wife would be a “great lady in the Senate” — appearing to imply that the Democrat would be unable to serve due to his poor health.

“John, thank you very much for running, I really do appreciate it,” Biden said at an event in Pittsburgh. “And Gisele, you’re going to be a great, great lady in the Senate.”

Fetterman had a stroke in the same week that he won the May 17 Democratic Senate primary and continues to experience health issues, though he and his campaign insist he’s well enough to hold office.

Some of Biden’s detractors suggested the 79-year-old president’s words may have signaled more than a Freudian slip.

“Biden’s dementia often has him blurt out what his handlers are planning,” tweeted former Trump Treasury Department official Monica Crowley. “Here he is, telling Fetterman’s wife that she’ll be ‘a great, great lady in the Senate.’”