October 20, 2022

WHY DAVOS LOVES COVID: Against the Great Reset. The World Economic Forum’s totalitarian scheme for “resetting” the world’s politics and economy may sound like a ridiculous fantasy from the Davos globalists, but it’s already underway, as you can see in this new book edited by Michael Walsh. It includes essays by Michael Anton, Jeremy Black, the late Angelo Codevilla, Victor Davis Hanson, Roger Kimball, Douglas Murray, and a dozen others. I’ve got one examining the Covid lockdowns and mandates as a trial run of the Great Reset — and a disaster, of course. The economic consequences are summed up in an essay by David Goldman, the deputy editor of Asia Times:

The Great Reset is not a scheme for implementation in the distant future. It’s happening now, in the form of the most radical transformation of world economic policy in modern history, with the possible exception of World War II. The economic landscape that has emerged after the COVID-19 recession of 2019–2021 is radically different from what preceded it. The world economy has already been reset, and the perpetrators of the Great Reset want to make these changes irreversible.

One-fifth of the industrial nations’ GDP shifted to the balance sheet of governments during the COVID-19 pandemic, by far the biggest and fastest transfer of financial resources to governments in world history. Except for a few communist revolutions, no such transfer of economic power to governments from the private sector ever has occurred and never on a global scale.