October 20, 2022

WITH DNC IN MIND, CITY BANS CARRYING URINE, FECES: VW climate protesters demand bowl to ‘urinate and defecate’ after gluing themselves to floor.

Climate protesters who glued themselves to the floor of a Volkswagen showroom in Germany need to use the toilet – but now complain the company has refused to provide the group with “a bowl to urinate and defecate” in.

Gianluca Grimalda, a researcher with the Kiel Institute think tank and member of climate protest group Scientist Rebellion, posted on Twitter on Wednesday that 15 people had “occupied the Porsche pavilion” at the Autostadt museum adjoining the carmaker’s factory in Wolfsburg.

“Nine of us glued to the floor and some of us on hunger strike until our demands to decarbonise the German transport sector are met,” he wrote.

“[Volkswagen] told us that they supported our right to protest, but they refused our request to provide us with a bowl to urinate and defecate in a decent manner while we are glued, and have turned off the heating.”