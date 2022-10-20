October 20, 2022

THAT WAS FAST: UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announces resignation. “Truss, who only became prime minister on Sept. 6, will be the shortest serving prime minister in modern political history.”

More here: “Who will succeed her? Well, one Tory MP claimed that Boris Johnson should return, as he is the only one with a mandate, adding that ‘it’ll look better than having three different PMs.’ Others are pushing Rishi Sunak, Boris’s chancellor who came runner-up to Truss in the last leadership election, believing that he is the only candidate that can sort out the economy.”