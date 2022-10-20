October 20, 2022

IT’S THOSE DANG GAS PRICES BIDEN HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THAT ARE KILLING DEM CHANCES: Gasoline Prices Are Stubbornly High in Election Swing States. “Nevada and Arizona — swing states with competitive Senate races — are among those grappling with the highest gasoline prices in the country. More than 40% of competitive races rated by Cook Political Report are in states seeing the highest increases in pump prices compared with the 2020 election.”

More: “As we have noted too many times to remember, the problem is not a lack of crude oil but a lack of refining capacity… ‘U.S. policy pushing away from oil consumption has led to refinery transitions to renewables, or outright closures. This trend accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic,’ and then accelerated further upon Biden’s inauguration.”

