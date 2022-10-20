October 20, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM THE MEMORY HOLE: Peter Doocy forces Jean-Pierre to pretend Biden didn’t say he would end fossil fuels as gas prices surge.

“How is the administration trying to put them out of business?” replied Jean-Pierre.

“Well they produce fossil fuels and he says he wants to end fossil fuel,” he responded, referring to comments the president made during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Jean-Pierre went on to say that oil production was on track to reach a record high in 2023 and said that oil companies could drop gas prices by increasing production because they had already done it previously. She did not address Biden’s comments about ending fossil fuel.

The Republican National Committee responded immediately by posting a video with Biden’s comments promising to stop fracking in the U.S. and saying that he would end fossil fuels.

Even more bizarre was the fact that Jean-Pierre herself told Doocy in June that the administration still intended to end U.S. reliance on fossil fuels.