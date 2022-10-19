October 19, 2022

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION EXPORTING WEIMAR, AMERICA: State Department funding ‘drag theater performances’ in Ecuador to ‘promote diversity and inclusion.’

Like Claude Rains in Casablanca, I’m shocked, shocked at such reports!

Related: Jim Treacher asks: Why Would You Take Your Kid to a Drag Show? “If a guy wants to put on women’s clothes and dance around, and if a bunch of fat housewives think it’s hilarious to throw money at him, that’s their business. But when you start bringing kids into this nonsense, it makes me want to vomit. What the hell is wrong with everybody? It’s okay to admit this stuff is bad, libs. Your visceral disgust at a man in a dress exposing himself in front of children, while lip-syncing about the vagina he’ll never have, doesn’t make you a bigot. It makes you a human being with a conscience.”