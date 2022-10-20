October 20, 2022

FAIL, BRITANNIA: Hospital Denied Operation To Female Sex Abuse Victim Who Requested Biologically Female Nurses.

The north London woman told the Daily Mail that having an all-biologically female nursing staff aligned with her personal beliefs. She did not fill out paperwork about her gender identity or pronouns and said she did not want to engage with “such manifestations of gender ideology.”

“I began to wonder if it was just a coincidence that this member of staff with a “gender identity” had made their presence felt to me in such an inappropriate way during my first visit,” she told the Mail. “I began to suspect that I had been targeted because my patient records showed that I refused to use pronouns and wanted single sex facilities, although I have no evidence of this.”

A survivor of sexual assault, the patient said she began to “panic” once the biologically male nurse entered her room due to the nature of the care she was receiving and the fact that she would be immobilized for an entire week after the procedure. After the incident, she complained to the hospital and made her request.

Princess Grace chief executive Maxine Estop Green replied to her email, telling her that the procedure was off and the hospital “did not share her beliefs.”