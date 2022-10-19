October 19, 2022

KARI LAKE TO REPORTERS: Wanna talk about “election deniers?” I’ve got a few receipts.

LAKE: Let’s talk about election deniers. Here’s 150 examples of Democrats denying election results. Look at this, this is from Joe Biden’s Press Secretary ‘remember Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams.’ A Democrat was saying that, is that an election denier? Oh look at this, ‘just heard Republican Ryan Costello said it would be difficult for Stacey Abrams to win because she lost her state bid, but she’s still claiming she never lost.’ Hillary Clinton: ‘Trump is an illegitimate President,’ is she an election denier? This on says ‘was the 2016 election legitimate? It is definitely a question worth asking.’ That was the Los Angeles Times. So it’s okay for Democrats to question elections but it’s not okay for Republicans? It’s crock of BS, everyone knows it, we have our freedom of speech and we’re not going relinquish it to a bunch of fake news propagandists. If you want a copy of these I’m sure Anthony will help you get a copy and help you learn how to journalist but look it up. It has been happening for a long time.

Since 2000, people have questioned the legitimacy of our elections. And all we are asking is in the future we do not have to have that anymore. When I’m governor we are going to make sure we have honest elections. We want the Democrats, the Independents, and the Republicans to all know that their vote counted. We want fair, honest, and transparent elections and we are going to deliver that for the people. Hillary Clinton says ‘George W. Bush was selected president not elected.’ So if you are going to start throwing around terms like election denier, lets remember who the other election deniers were Hillary Clinton and all the Democrats.