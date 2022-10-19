October 19, 2022

IT’S COME TO THIS: Death Row Records Co-Founder Endorses Nathan Hochman for California Attorney General.

Michael Harris is straight outta Hollywood. The music industry, to be specific, whose artists are usually lined up behind every communist and social justice reformer in, and running for office. Looking at you, John Legend.

But even more notorious, Harris is the executive who financed Death Row Records, the label that gave us 2Pac, Dr. Dre, and California native son, Snoop Dogg. He reportedly gave a $1.5 million investment to the label’s co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight, much of that money probably derived from drug trafficking.

Both Harris and Knight were hardasses. Both ended up in prison for their corruption and drug trafficking. Harris was also up on a bid of attempted murder and was serving 25-to-life; he wasn’t scheduled to be released until 2028 and was denied compassionate relief during COVID.

None other than Snoop Dogg petitioned former President Donald J. Trump to pardon Harris and two others. President Trump granted the pardon on his last day in office.

On his release, Harris had this to say:

“There’s not a dime of difference between Democrats and Republicans when it comes down to results to me at this point,” the former drug kingpin explained. “I don’t have a dog in the fight unless the people that’s in power deal with the people that are powerless in a respectful way.”

Apparently, Harris feels that Nathan Hochman will be the one to get those results, and who will return that respect and power to the powerless.