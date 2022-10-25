«
October 25, 2022

HOT!!  AND IMHO VERY IMPORTANT!!:  Here is my “AGENDA FOR CONGRESS” essay in a form that is not behind a paywall.  It’s all about what Congress should do if either (1) the Supreme Court finally holds race-preferential admissions to be illegal; or (2) it doesn’t.

It won’t matter what the Supreme Court does if the structural supports for race-preferential admissions are allowed to remain in place.  Please take a look at the article (if you didn’t already read it in the New Criterion).  Send it to your Congress critter … or your cousin from Peoria. It will likely take years to get this done either through legislation or litigation, but a useful first step is to get GOP Members of Congress and other conservatives familiar with the recommendations.

(If you subscribe to the New Criterion, try this version.)

Posted by Gail Heriot at 8:03 am
