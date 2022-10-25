October 25, 2022

HOT!! AND IMHO VERY IMPORTANT!!: Here is my “AGENDA FOR CONGRESS” essay in a form that is not behind a paywall. It’s all about what Congress should do if either (1) the Supreme Court finally holds race-preferential admissions to be illegal; or (2) it doesn’t.

It won’t matter what the Supreme Court does if the structural supports for race-preferential admissions are allowed to remain in place. Please take a look at the article (if you didn’t already read it in the New Criterion). Send it to your Congress critter … or your cousin from Peoria. It will likely take years to get this done either through legislation or litigation, but a useful first step is to get GOP Members of Congress and other conservatives familiar with the recommendations.

(If you subscribe to the New Criterion, try this version.)