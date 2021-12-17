October 19, 2022
SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST:
● Shot: Climate COVID? The Guardian Insists ‘Next Pandemic’ May Come From … ‘Melting Glaciers.’
—Headline, NewsBusters, today.
● Chaser: President ‘has four years to save Earth.’
—Headline, the Grauniad, January 17th, 2009.
● Hangover: Artists must confront the climate crisis – we must write as if these are the last days.
—Headline, the Grauniad, November 12th, 2021.
● The D.T.s: ‘Humiliating:’ 2004 Guardian Report Peddling Climate Doom By 2020 Frozen Out.
The eco-extremists at the liberal Guardian should realize by now that the internet is forever. The outlet freaked out over 17 years ago about a frosty future thanks to a ridiculously inaccurate Pentagon prediction.
The Guardian published a report in 2004 sounding the alarm bells over a “secret report, suppressed by US defence chiefs” and obtained by sister newspaper The Observer. Here was the harrowing message, according to The Guardian: “[M]ajor European cities will be sunk beneath rising seas as Britain is plunged into a ‘Siberian’ climate by 2020.”
It’s now 2021, and major European cities are still intact and a Reuters report this year flushes The Guardian’s frets about a little ice age in Britain down the toilet. Reuters trumpeted: “Britain’s climate getting warmer, sunnier and wetter – Met Office.” Travel website Touropia has an updated report headlined, “25 Best Cities to Visit in Europe.” Even the waterway-dominated Venice, Italy is No. 17 on the list. Ouch.
—NewsBusters, December 17th, 2021.
You have to give the Grauniad points for keeping at it, though. And yet, I’m keeping all the lights on; if only to do my part: ‘Promise?’ Illustrated warning of what Washington, DC might look like if climate change isn’t addressed backfires:
