October 19, 2022

SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST:

● Shot: Climate COVID? The Guardian Insists ‘Next Pandemic’ May Come From … ‘Melting Glaciers.’

—Headline, NewsBusters, today.

● Chaser: President ‘has four years to save Earth.’

—Headline, the Grauniad, January 17th, 2009.

● Hangover: Artists must confront the climate crisis – we must write as if these are the last days.

—Headline, the Grauniad, November 12th, 2021.

● The D.T.s: ‘Humiliating:’ 2004 Guardian Report Peddling Climate Doom By 2020 Frozen Out.

The eco-extremists at the liberal Guardian should realize by now that the internet is forever. The outlet freaked out over 17 years ago about a frosty future thanks to a ridiculously inaccurate Pentagon prediction.

The Guardian published a report in 2004 sounding the alarm bells over a “secret report, suppressed by US defence chiefs” and obtained by sister newspaper The Observer. Here was the harrowing message, according to The Guardian: “[M]ajor European cities will be sunk beneath rising seas as Britain is plunged into a ‘Siberian’ climate by 2020.”

It’s now 2021, and major European cities are still intact and a Reuters report this year flushes The Guardian’s frets about a little ice age in Britain down the toilet. Reuters trumpeted: “Britain’s climate getting warmer, sunnier and wetter – Met Office.” Travel website Touropia has an updated report headlined, “25 Best Cities to Visit in Europe.” Even the waterway-dominated Venice, Italy is No. 17 on the list. Ouch.