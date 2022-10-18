October 18, 2022

DANCHENKO WALKS: Leftwing Alexandria, Virginia Jury Once Again Acquits a Guilty-as-Sin Russiagate Figure. “It’s almost as if leftwing juries want to pay off their allies for having attempted to Rig the 2016 election, and for Rigging the 2020 election.First order of business in ’24: The power of removal of politically-affected cases away from Washington, DC to non-biased jurisdictions to get fair trials. Both prosecutors and defendants should be permitted to remove trials in this way. No more Home Court Advantage for Democrat Criminals.”