October 19, 2022

A dark-money group affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, is funding the more than $3 million in TV ads attacking Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea for his stance on abortion, according to a new federal campaign finance filing.

Majority Forward is the sole funder of 53 Peaks, a newly formed Democratic super PAC that began airing the ads in late September. Majority Forward is a political nonprofit that doesn’t have to disclose its donors, which is why The Colorado Sun refers to it as a dark-money group. It is the same group that funded ads in the 2020 Democratic U.S. Senate primary attacking former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, who lost to now-Sen. John Hickenlooper.

Majority Forward is also a primary backer of Senate Majority PAC, a political action committee aligned with Schumer that aired ads in this year’s Republican U.S. Senate primary backing O’Dea’s opponent, election denier state Rep. Ron Hanks.