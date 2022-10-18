October 18, 2022

In late September, President Biden tweeted, “Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism. It’s exploitation.” I agree, which is why it’s so frustrating that President Biden and his cronies keep trying to tip the scale and make it harder for the “little guys” to compete.

The latest affront comes packaged in a proposed rule from Biden’s Labor Department that is trying to make it harder for tens of millions of Americans to work freely. The department wants to reclassify millions of contract workers and freelancers as employees, a proposal tested in California under the “AB5 rule” that has already wreaked havoc there, which may now be codified nationally as part of the union-pushed “PRO Act” in Congress.

For context, approximately 32.6 million American small businesses account for close to half of the economy and half the jobs in the U.S. This highly decentralized half of the economy represents economic freedom and requires a fair and equal playing field. In return, they provide that competition necessary to capitalism to balance out the other half of the economy that is highly concentrated in the hands of 20,000-plus big businesses.

It is estimated that there are 57.3 million independent contractors, freelancers, and other “gig” workers currently in the U.S. These individuals, who come from all different demographic backgrounds and cover work specializations from caterers and film crews to writers and hairdressers, as well as your rideshare drivers, have myriad reasons for wanting to work independently.