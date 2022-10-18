October 18, 2022

RIOTS FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME: Cori Bush spent $490,000 on private security despite calls to defund police: Report.

“Squad” member Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) allegedly spent just under $500,000 on private security over the last two years despite public calls to defund the police, according to a new report.

Bush’s campaign paid out over $100,000 for security services during the third quarter of 2022 alone, according to Federal Election Commission records obtained by Fox News. Just over $71,000 went to private security, while the other $30,000 was categorized for other security services. She has spent $490,000 overall.

Despite standing by defunding the police, Bush said it is better to think about the movement as a reallocation of the funds that typically went to police departments into a broader department of public safety. Calls to defund the police unfurled after the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, who died two years ago after a police officer knelt on his neck.

“The thing about ‘defund the police’ is we have to tell the entire narrative,” Bush said in an interview on Good Morning America. “People hear ‘defund the police.’ But you know what they’ll say? Say ‘reallocate,’ say ‘divest,’ say ‘move.’ But it’s still the same thing. We can’t get caught up on the word. People spend more time focusing on the word ‘defund’ than they spend on caring and addressing the problem of police in this country.”