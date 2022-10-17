October 17, 2022

MOLEHILLS: The San Diego Union Tribune reports story about a UC-San Diego lecturer who is thought to have said the wrong thing concerning a group of Spanish-speaking men talking loudly outside his classroom. The quote at the end of the story got me: “‘Everyone agrees that what the professor did was racist,’ said Sky Yang, president of Associated Students at UCSD. ‘There is a split among students over whether he should be fired or whether he should stay and be re-educated. It seems that some want to give him a second chance because he apologized quickly.'”