«
»

October 17, 2022

MOLEHILLS:  The San Diego Union Tribune reports story about a UC-San Diego lecturer who is thought to have said the wrong thing concerning a group of Spanish-speaking men talking loudly outside his classroom.  The quote at the end of the story got me:  “‘Everyone agrees that what the professor did was racist,’ said Sky Yang, president of Associated Students at UCSD.  ‘There is a split among students over whether he should be fired or whether he should stay and be re-educated.  It seems that some want to give him a second chance because he apologized quickly.'”

Posted by Gail Heriot at 8:36 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.