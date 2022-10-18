«
October 18, 2022

DON’T GET COCKY: Democrats’ Disconnect With Voters Is a Gaping Chasm With Only Three Weeks Left. “Not even a majority of Democrats agreed when CAPS-Harris asked them specifically if the economy was on the right track.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 8:04 am
