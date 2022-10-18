October 18, 2022

WEIRD HOW THIS ISN’T GETTING MUCH PLAY IN THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA: Baby formula update: Still missing in action. “While it’s not drawing much attention, a significant percentage of families with infants are still unable to find the variety of formula their babies require on any given week. According to the Wall Street Journal, roughly one-third of such families are either being forced to go with a brand not suggested for their baby’s needs or they simply aren’t finding any without jumping through a lot of hoops.”