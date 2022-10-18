October 18, 2022

DAVID HARSANYI: Fauci Can’t Whitewash His Disastrous Legacy.

Fauci now portrays himself as a humble public health official who had merely shared scientific advice and information with decision-makers. This self-serving depiction conveniently ignores his fearmongering, his coaxing and lying to manipulate behavior, and his partisan scheming. Governors regularly leaned on Fauci’s positions as justification for their unconstitutional shutdowns of churches, economic lockdowns, and school closures. And Fauci praised them for it. Then-presidential candidate Joe Biden urged governors to “listen to Dr. Fauci” for their guidelines. Most already had. When Biden won the presidency, Fauci blamed the alleged underperformance of the United States under Donald Trump on the “disparate responses of different states versus the unified approach.”

The unified approach, of course, was the Fauci approach.

If the spiritual leader of the “follow the science” knew, as he now claims, that “draconian” Covid policies would lead to “collateral negative consequences,” why didn’t he mention this fact back then? And why did he portray those who did as politically motivated and anti-science?