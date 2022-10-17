October 17, 2022

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY* CONTINUES APACE: Adam Kinzinger Unravels In Bizarre, Embarrassing Rant After Critic Hits Close to the Mark.

Entrepreneur David Sacks who has been supportive of Republican candidates called out Kinzinger for his profile in which he claimed he was “country first” but then bragged about being a part of “NAFO” a “foreign propaganda organization (NAFO) which was founded by a neonazi. Can things get any crazier?”

What is NAFO? Here’s what the account “Defense of Ukraine” — a Ukrainian government account — says.

So he’s spending his time defending Ukraine on Twitter and accusing people of being Kremlin trolls on behalf of Ukraine? That could be a problem if he’s acting as an agent of Ukraine. And a group Sacks claims was “founded by a neonazi”? What is Adam doing?

Sacks’ tweet caused Kinzinger to lose his mind.

“David, whose last name is Sacks, claims #nafo is a foreign propaganda organization,” Kinzinger said. “Well there SACKS, much better than under the influence of Russian propaganda. Sacks. #NAFOarticle5”

It looked like he hashtagged it to try to sic people on Sacks, attacking him over his name and accusing him of being under the influence of Russia.

Sacks didn’t take it lying down and asked Kinzinger if he had an issue with people with Jewish names.