October 17, 2022

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Gisele Fetterman calls for NBC to apologize following ‘shocking’ interview with husband John Fetterman.

Mr Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, shortly before the Pennsylvania Senate primaries. As a result, he uses closed captioning to better communicate, which was employed during a recent sit-down interview with NBC News journalist Dasha Burns.

The interview itself was ultimately overshadowed by an extemporaneous comment from Ms Burns while promoting the appearance on the network. She told viewers that it seemed like Mr Fetterman was unable to follow their small-talk conversation ahead of the interview without the use of the closed captioning assistance.

“During some of those conversations before the closed captioning was rolling it wasn’t clear he could understand what we were saying,” Ms Burns said on NBC while promoting the interview.

The comment sparked a firestorm of fierce reactions, with other journalists claiming Mr Fetterman had no trouble following their conversations and Mr Fetterman’s critics pouncing and arguing it showed the candidate was not up to the task of serving as a US senator.

Ms Fetterman criticised the interview.

“If this happened in a school, if this was a child that was ableist towards another child or a teacher, there would’ve been issues stated. There would have been new training done,” she told The Independent in an exclusive interview. “What is being done at the media after a reporter came out so openly ableist towards a person? I think shocked and appalled, but sadly not surprised. I know there’s still so much to do, but it would be great to see some accountability, to actually see real change.”