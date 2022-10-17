October 17, 2022

LINCOLN BROWN: Racism Is the ‘Precious’ of the Left. “The one ring to rule us all and the one ring to find us. The one ring to bring us all and in the darkness bind us. Without it, the movement collapses. If it is lost, Mordor falls and its sway over the world evaporates in the sunlight. Without it, the Left loses power that it cannot afford to gamble away. Rather it is to be hoarded, strengthened, and wielded to terrible effect. It is the one ring that controls all others, and it seems almost impossible to defeat, which is why the Left continues to clutch it so tightly and use it for purposes great and small.”