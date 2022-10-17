October 17, 2022

JILL BIDEN BOOED DURING EAGLES-COWBOYS SHOWDOWN:

There was no brotherly love for first lady Jill Biden from Philadelphia Eagles fans Sunday night.

Biden, who was raised just outside Philadelphia, and doesn’t hide her support for the city’s pro teams, was greeted with boos as she took part in the coin toss prior to the matchup between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

The first lady was serving as the Eagles’ honorary captain for the game and was also present to promote the Biden administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative.

Jill Biden received the traditional greeting from the Philly Phaithful as she took the field with cancer patients, survivors and their families.