STACY MCCAIN HAS ANSWERS TO THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Who Put the Bomp? “What does a car made in Wolfsburg, Germany, have to do with a novelty hit from 1961? It’s a strange tale, with musical connections to Dolly Parton, the Mamas and Papas, a children’s cartoon and an iconic scene from a famous 1980s movie. It’s about a boy from Brooklyn.”